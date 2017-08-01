Louisville launches a challenge to end youth homelessness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 100 day challenge to end youth homelessness in the city is designed to reveal rapid progress and radical change.



The Coalition for the Homeless is joining a team of local providers, community and government leaders to lower homeless numbers. In 2016, there were 443 homeless young adults (age 18-24) in the city, plus 450 youth below age 18 served by YMCA Safe Place Services of Louisville.



The 100 Day Challenge team's goal is to house at least 100 of these identified homeless young adults by November 9, 2017.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Data shows Metro crime rate down from last year

+ Charlestown neighborhood upset over trash piles, boarded homes

+ JCPS clothing blitz underway



The community can help the city reach the goal by hiring or mentoring a homeless or disconnected young person, advocating for fundraising or donating to the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Landlords can rent housing to a homeless person with a voucher and supportive services.



The 100 day Challenges are part of a growing national movement to prevent and end youth homelessness in America. In Austin, Cleveland and Los Angeles, 413 young people exited homelessness and were housed in just 100 days, exceeding the original goals they'd set at the start of their journey.



The challenge is made possible through funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with private donors.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.