Gov. Bevin clarifies tweet attacking WAVE 3 News on drone claims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin on Tuesday took to Twitter to blast local media outlets, including WAVE 3 News, over coverage of his Anchorage home.

WAVE 3 News and the Courier-Journal have led the coverage this year on Bevin's purchase of a mansion in Anchorage. The sale price was approximately $1.6 million of the property that had at one time boasted a value of nearly double that.

Tuesday, Bevin fired off a pair of unprovoked tweets that are pasted in below:

Drones again flying directly over and around my home filming my children...@wave3news @courierjournal #PeepingTom Loftus — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) August 1, 2017

At what point does the perverse fascination by @wave3news, @courierjournal & #PeepingTom Loftus with my home & family border on stalking? — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) August 1, 2017

WAVE 3 News news director Bill Shory replied back on Twitter to say that the station has never flown a drone over Bevin's home, then offered to meet Bevin to discuss the matter further.

For the record, Governor, WAVE 3 News has never flown our drone over your house. Today or at any time in the past. — Bill Shory (@ShoryWAVE3) August 1, 2017

I would be happy to discuss this if you or anyone in your office would return our calls or emails. — Bill Shory (@ShoryWAVE3) August 1, 2017

In the meantime, we would appreciate you correcting your statement. — Bill Shory (@ShoryWAVE3) August 1, 2017

Shory acknowledged the station did take aerial video of the home with the station's helicopter back in April. However, the helicopter stayed at least 1,000 feet above the ground, and never flew directly over the home, and hasn't returned to the area since.

"When we flew over the house, there was no one visible around Bevin's home," Shory said. "If we had seen his family, we would not have used that video. We never heard any complaints about that flight."

Courier-Journal executive editor Joel Christopher tweeted back a similar denial at Bevin:

The Courier-Journal does not own or operate any drones.

It is a false association to include @courierjournal in that tweet.#truthmatters https://t.co/CxtSok3Pjq — Joel Christopher (@j_christo) August 1, 2017

A short time after the original Twitter activity, Bevin then tweeted that the drone belonged to WDRB:

The drone that was just flying over my home & filming my children was personally flown by @WDRBNews Director https://t.co/8cEacM885B — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) August 1, 2017

And a few minutes after that, WDRB News Director Barry Fulmer acknowledged the drone belonged to his station:

.@GovMattBevin WDRB was flying a drone in accordance to the FAA rules to cover news happening at your home. There is NO video of children. https://t.co/ZBoBiJTfsn — Barry Fulmer (@BarryFulmerWDRB) August 1, 2017

Later Tuesday, a WAVE 3 News crew and other media outlets showed up at a previously scheduled PVA inspection at the home, but were presented with a letter indicating that the event did not constitute a public meeting. So after being denied entry, WAVE 3 News launched its chopper to obtain new aerial video over the home.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.