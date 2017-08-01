UPDATE: Gov. Bevin clarifies tweet attacking WAVE 3 News on dron - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Gov. Bevin clarifies tweet attacking WAVE 3 News on drone claims

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
Gov. Matt Bevin (Source: Facebook) Gov. Matt Bevin (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin on Tuesday took to Twitter to blast local media outlets, including WAVE 3 News, about coverage of his Anchorage home.

WAVE 3 News and the Courier-Journal have led the coverage this year on Bevin's purchase of a mansion in Anchorage. The purchase price was approximately $1.6 million of the property that had one time boasted a value of nearly double that.

Tuesday, Bevin fired off a pair of unprovoked tweets that are pasted in below:

WAVE 3 News news director Bill Shory replied back on Twitter to say that the station has never flown a drone over Bevin's home, then offered to meet Bevin to discuss the matter further.

Shory acknowledged the station did take aerial video of the home with the station's helicopter back in April. However, the helicopter stayed at least 1,000 feet above the ground, and never flew directly over the home, and hasn't returned to the area since.

"When we flew over the house, there was no one visible around Bevin's home," Shory said. "If we had seen his family, we would not have used that video. We never heard any complaints about that flight."

Courier-Journal executive editor Joel Christopher tweeted back a similar denial at Bevin:

A short time after the original Twitter activity, Bevin then tweeted that the drone belonged to WDRB:

And a few minutes after that, WDRB News Director Barry Fulmer acknowledged the drone belonged to his station:

