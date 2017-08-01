Data shows Metro crime rate down from last year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While the homicide rate remains high, Louisville Metro mayor and police chief said the overall crime rate is down.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Chief Steve Conrad said for the first half of 2017 Louisville has experienced a 4 percent drop in crime.

LMPD said the data for the first six months of 2017 versus 2016 show:

Violent crime overall is down 5 percent

Homicides are up 20 percent

Rape is down 15 percent

Robbery is down 14 percent

Aggravated Assaults are down 0.5 percent

Property Crime is down 3.7 percent

Burglary is down 1.9 percent

Larceny is down 4.8 percent

Motor vehicle theft is down 1.4 percent

Fischer and Conrad said that crime is down in each of the eight LMPD divisions with the First Division, whose officers patrol the Downtown area, Portland, Russell and Phoenix Hill neighborhoods, leading the way with a 10.3 percent drop.

"This data is clear," Fischer said, "with the exception of homicides, we are headed in the right direction for every category of crime."

