Domestic violence complaint leads to attempted murder arrest, drugs and guns

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A report of domestic violence led police to a drug bust and the arrest of a Louisville man on several charges.

Police followed Nicholas Lipscomb, 35, to a home in the 5000 block of Woodhill Lane on Monday after they recognized him as a suspect with an active warrant.

While searching the house, officers found a .40 caliber handgun and an AR-15 rifle and assorted ammunition. They also found packaging materials commonly used in drug trafficking, an arrest report states. Detectives found several pounds of marijuana, digital scales, a large amount of cash and another .40 handgun in a shed on the property.

Lipscomb was the suspect in an incident that happened earlier Monday involving a woman being assaulted and threatened, according to the arrest warrant.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Gov. Bevin corrects drone accusations against WAVE 3 News

+ LMPD: No charges expected in shooting death of 2-year-old

+ Data shows Metro crime rate down from last year

The warrant states Lipscomb threw the victim on the floor, punched her and choked her 8-10 times, then banged her head on the floor and threatened her with a knife. She told police he said she would not leave the home alive and the landlord would walk in on him killing her.

The woman was eventually able to get away and run to neighbor's house for help. She was treated at University of Louisville Hospital for multiple injuries.

Lipscomb is charged with attempted murder, assault, terroristic threatening, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The arrest report from Woodhill Lane names Crystal Thompson as Lipscomb's co-defendant; details about her charges were not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.