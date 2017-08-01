AP Source: Seahawks' Chancellor agrees to 3-year extension

By TIM BOOTHAP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal says safety Kam Chancellor and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $36 million with $25 million guaranteed.

The Seahawks have locked up one of their core players through the 2020 season and taken away the chances Chancellor leaves in free agency after this season. The person confirmed the deal Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because it had not been announced by the team. ESPN first reported the deal.

Chancellor, 29, has been Seattle's starting strong safety since 2011 and one of the key locker room leaders. He spoke Monday about his optimism that a deal would get done before the start of the season but he was willing to play out the final year of his deal.

