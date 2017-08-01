Family of bullied girl to sue school district over suicide

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Dianne Grossman, mother of Mallory Grossman, speaks to reporters during a news conference in Roseland, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. The New Jersey mother is suing her late daughter's school district because she says they didn't d...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Attorney Bruce Nagel, left, holds up a cell phone while Dianne, center, and Seth Grossman, parents of Mallory Grossman, look on during a news conference in Roseland, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. The New Jersey mother is suing her...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Dianne, center, and Seth Grossman, right, parents of Mallory Grossman, look as their attorney, Bruce Nagel, holds up a cell phone during a news conference in Roseland, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. The New Jersey mother is suing h...

(Courtesy of Dianne Grossman via AP). In this undated photo provided by Dianne Grossman, her daughter Mallory Grossman poses for a picture. The New Jersey mother is suing her late daughter's school district because she said they didn't do enough to sto...

(Courtesy of Dianne Grossman via AP). In this undated photo provided by Dianne Grossman, Grossman, right, poses with her daughter Mallory Grossman. The New Jersey mother is suing her late daughter's school district because she says they didn't do enoug...

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) - The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.

An attorney for the family of Mallory Grossman said Tuesday that he's filing a notice of intent to sue the Rockaway Township school district for negligence.

Mallory took her own life in June after what her family says was months of bullying by several of her classmates.

Attorney Bruce Nagel says Mallory's parents pleaded with school officials but "nothing was done."

Messages left for the school district's attorney and superintendent seeking comment weren't immediately returned Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.