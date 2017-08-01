Victim of deadly PRP house fire identified

The fire was reported in the 7600 block of Westbrook Road around 6 p.m. Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who died in a fire at a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Monday has been identified.

Cliff A. Kidd, 81, died of thermal injuries at 6:20 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Kidd lived at the Westbrook Road home where he was found.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

