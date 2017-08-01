Driver won't leave burning car, tells police he's a mechanic

PELHAM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire police say they were forced to drag a driver out of his burning car after it crashed into a tree and he refused to leave, telling them he was a mechanic.
Police say a witness reported the crash in Pelham on Monday night and said the driver didn't want help from police or firefighters.
When they arrived, 53-year-old Michael Hines, of Derry, refused to get out of the car. Police say they removed him but he tried to get back in as the fire spread and the tires exploded.
Police dragged him out. Hines wasn't hurt.
He was charged with driving under the influence and possession of cocaine.
It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer. A message was left at a possible number for Hines.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
