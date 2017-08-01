Police departments gear up for National Night Out

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police departments across America are gearing up to host National Night Out.



The night is a small part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to make connections with the community by “community policing.”



St. Matthews Police Department will be hosting the event for the first time Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Matthews Community Park, located at 310 Ten Pin Lane.



"Usually we're responding they're usually a victim or a witness or a suspect in some type of violation," SMPD officer Troy Armstrong said, "and that's usually the only time we interact with them."

The department will raffle off bikes and give demonstrations to community members in an effort to build relationships with St. Matthews residents.



"It gives us that kind of relationship where we're not just the guy who shows up in the time of need," Armstrong said.



Other departments in the area will also be participating in this national event including:



Louisville Metro Police Department:

1st Division – at Baxter Park, 1125 Cedar Court

2nd Division – at Cash Saver Market, 3044 Wilson Avenue

3rd Division – at Home Depot, 6840 Dixie Highway

4th Division - at Wyandotte Park, 1104 Beecher Street

5th Division Peterson – at Dumesnil House, 301 2 Peterson Avenue

6th & 7th Division – at Target in Okolona

8th Division – at Target in Middletown



