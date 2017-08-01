Judge sets Dec. 4 trial date for Nassar on molest charges

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A judge has set a Dec. 4 trial date for a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting several female athletes.
Dr. Larry Nassar of Holt faces 15 first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Ingham County. They had been divided into two separate cases, but Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina consolidated them in setting the trial date. She set Dec. 1 as the cutoff for plea negotiations.
Nassar also faces seven first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Eaton County. No trial date has been set in that case.
Nassar has pleaded not guilty. His attorney has said Nassar intends to proceed to trial.
He will be sentenced Nov. 27 in federal court in Grand Rapids after pleading guilty on July 11 to three child pornography charges.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
