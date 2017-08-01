New details emerge in Shelby Co bones investigation

Cadaver dogs were used to search the property after the skull was found off Samples Lane in Shelby County. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - An investigation is still being conducted into bones found in Shelby County in early February 2017.

A dog found a human skull on February 1, 2017 at a property off Samples Lane is Shelby County. After those bones were found, they were sent off to the University of Tennessee Anthropological Research Facility near Knoxville, TN.

The research facility studies decomposition, how weather, humidity, and insects effect decomposition of body or skeletal remains.

The research facility found the bones were:

Male (84% determination)

White (88% determination)

Aged 25 to 45 years old at the time of death

Estimated height of 61 to 69 inches tall, or 5'1" to 5'9"

This information was determined though the femur. Normally, a pelvic bone would be used, but since the pelvic bone was not present, the research facility used the femur bone instead.

The University of Tennessee Anthropological Research Facility is working with multiple agencies and multiple missing person databases to identify the man.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says no one in Shelby County matches the description of the bones, nor does anyone in surrounding counties.

Anyone who may think they know of someone who could be the victim, is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 502-633-4334.

