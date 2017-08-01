New details emerge in Shelby Co bones investigation

A crowd of family and friends walked back to the scene of a tragedy on Sunday afternoon.More >>
A crowd of family and friends walked back to the scene of a tragedy on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Currently, there's not a single place in West Louisville where families can find a source for nature-based recreation and education programs. But Metro Parks has a change in the works. A plan to build an outdoor learning center has been approved, but before that can be done input from the community is needed.More >>
Currently, there's not a single place in West Louisville where families can find a source for nature-based recreation and education programs. But Metro Parks has a change in the works. A plan to build an outdoor learning center has been approved, but before that can be done input from the community is needed.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
A former special deputy for the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has been sentenced to 36 months in prison on federal drug charges for trafficking marijuana and meth along with laundering money.More >>
A former special deputy for the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has been sentenced to 36 months in prison on federal drug charges for trafficking marijuana and meth along with laundering money.More >>
The investigation has found the bones were a white male, aged 25 to 45 years old at the time of death, and an estimated 5'1" to 5'9" tall.More >>
The investigation has found the bones were a white male, aged 25 to 45 years old at the time of death, and an estimated 5'1" to 5'9" tall.More >>