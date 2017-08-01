Bullitt Co. man sentenced after plea on drug, money laundering charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former special deputy for the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has been sentenced to 36 months in prison on federal drug charges for trafficking marijuana and meth along with laundering money.

Christopher Mattingly, 40, of Shepherdsville, had been indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2015 for conspiracy to distribute marijuana. The indictment said Mattingly helped to put more than 1,000 kilograms, just under 2,205 pounds, of marijuana from California onto the streets between March 2014 and June 2015. He also admitted to distributing meth laundering money during the same 15 month period.

Mattingly, who pleaded guilty to the charge, has been in custody since his arrest and will get credit for time served, said Brian Butler, his attorney. Butler said Mattingly could be free in six to nine months and will do his time at a federal facility selected by the Bureau of Prisons. Butler said BOP usually tried to place inmates in facilities close to their homes and he hopes that will be the case with Mattingly.

Following his release, Mattingly will be on five years of supervised probation and must pay a $10,000 fine.

Special deputies are a volunteer position appointed by the sheriff and generally require no law enforcement experience. Mattingly served in the role from December 2011 to September 2012.

