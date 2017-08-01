UofL defensive lineman off team for stealing from teammates

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The senior defensive lineman for the University of Louisville is officially off the team.

University of Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino confirmed Christopher Williams was removed from the team after Williams was arrested at the end of June.

According to Williams' arrest slip, he and a co-defendant Laderius Malik Slaughter "deceived victims into giving their bank account information" and stole $2,300 from other UofL football team players.

According to the arrest slip, Williams and Slaughter stole the money on April 27, 2017 and were arrested on June 23, 2017.

Williams and Slaughter are facing three charges of theft by deception, including cold checks.

Both Williams and Slaughter are due in a Jefferson County courtroom on August 4 and 9 a.m.

