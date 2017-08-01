New information released for the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's August in WAVE Country, and that means The Kentucky State Fair is just a couple weeks away!

On Tuesday, fair officials gathered to give an update on fun and safety.

New to the 2017 Kentucky State Fair is express lanes, which will help visitors save time. In order to use the express lanes, fair goers must pre-purchase parking and admission tickets.

Express lanes will be gates 1,3,4 and 6 and will be identifiable by large yellow and black signs.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Ticket Advance After August 16

Adult $7 $10

Child (6-12) $7 $10

Senior (55+) $7 $10

Children 5-years-old and under get in free.

Parking is $5 with pre-purchase and $10 at the gate. Bus parking is $20.

Free parking is available on the weekends beginning Fridays at 5 p.m. through Sunday at close. This parking is considered lot W, which is across from gate 1 on Phillips Lane. This parking lot is first come, first serve.

Gates to the Kentucky State Fair will open at 7 a.m. Thursday, August 17 through Sunday, August 27.

Exhibits will open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Thrill Ville will open at different times on various days:

August 17: Opens at 2 p.m.

August 18-20: Opens at 12 p.m.

August 21-24: Opens at 2 p.m.

August 25-27: Opens at 12 p.m.

Thrill Ville wristbands are $12 for children (46" and under) and $25 for adults. Advance ticket prices are $12 for children and $20 for adults.

Thrill Ville and tents will close around midnight each night.

