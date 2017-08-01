Amazon is going on a hiring-spree in Northern Kentucky

Amazon is hosting a job fair Wednesday in Hebron as part of a national hiring spree to bring aboard 50,000 employees.

The online retail giant is inviting interested job candidates to its Hebron facility from 8 a.m. to noon. Staff will give potential employees a tour of the warehouse and perform walk-in interviews and on-the-spot job offers to qualified candidates, according to an announcement on the company’s website.

Available positions:

Part-Time Sortation Associate

Full-Time Warehouse Associate

Part-Time Seasonal Sortation Associate

Seasonal Fulfillment Associate

Job offers at:

1155 Worldwide Blvd.

Hebron, Kentucky 41048

Amazon’s hiring push to rapidly expand its workforce may be a follow-up to an announcement in January that the company will hire 100,000 full-time employees by mid-2018.

The announcement said full-time benefits include tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match and a stock awards program. Amazon specifically mentions they will pay 95 percent of tuition in high-demand field such as medical lab technology and computer-aided design.

The company also aims to hire at least 25,000 veterans and military spouses.

Interested candidates are asked to bring identification. Click here for more information.

Amazon is also hosting job fairs Wednesday in:

Baltimore, Maryland

Fall River, Massachusetts

Buffalo, New York

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Romeoville, Illinois

Kent, Washington

Etna, Ohio

Whitestown, Indiana

Kenosha, Wisconsin

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Robbinsville, New Jersey

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.