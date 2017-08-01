Gray's Yanks debut Thursday at Cleveland, Garcia on Friday

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). New York Yankees starting pitcher Jaime Garcia, who was traded at the trading deadline, to the Yankees from the Minnesota Twins after a brief stint there following his trade to the Twins from the Atlanta Braves, speaks at a pr...

By RONALD BLUMAP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Sonny Gray is slated to make his New York Yankees debut on Thursday at Cleveland, and Jaime Garcia will start against the Indians the following night.

Both pitchers joined the AL East leaders Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Traded from Oakland a day earlier, Gray got up at 4 a.m. for a flight from California to New York. Three hours after landing, he threw a bullpen session.

Garcia arrived after a longer odyssey. He left Atlanta on July 19 for the start of a trip in Los Angeles and was in Phoenix with the Braves when he was traded to Minnesota on July 24. He made his Twins debut last Friday at Oakland and the following night took a red-eye flight to Atlanta to get some of his belongings, already knowing a trade to the Yankees was falling into place.

Manager Joe Girardi said New York will use a six-man rotation this week but he plans to go back to five starters next week. Rookie Jordan Montgomery is likely to be dropped.

