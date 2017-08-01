Documents show man could get $7M from slain grandfather

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - Court documents show a man suspected in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather could get more than $7 million from his estate.
The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2vgyW7c ) an accounting of John Chakalos' finances filed in New Hampshire indicates his estate has a balance of nearly $29 million.
Chakalos was found fatally shot at his Windsor, Connecticut home. His grandson, Nathan Carman, of Vernon, Vermont, was a suspect, but was never charged.
Chakalos' will called for Carman's mother, Linda Carman, to get a portion of his estate. Linda Carman was lost at sea near Rhode Island last year after a boat carrying her and her son sank. She's presumed dead.
Nathan Carman's family filed a lawsuit last month, accusing him of killing his grandfather to collect the inheritance. Carman has denied any involvement.
