NAMI receives grant from Anthem Foundation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Louisville affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) accepted a grant from the Anthem Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Anthem Inc.

The $13,000 grant will help support the expansion of NAMI Louisville’s education and support programs through increased awareness efforts, additional facilitator trainings, and increased community engagement.

NAMI Louisville’s mission is strengthening families and individuals affected by mental illness through education, support, and advocacy. The organization offers a range of programs and services that are free, including the Family-to-Family course, which is offered through NAMI affiliates nationwide. This 12-week course helps family members learn about mental illness and how to best support loved ones on their journey to recovery.

“Behavioral health is closely tied to physical health and we see that being an issue more and more in our communities,” said Deb Moessner, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky. “We are proud to support NAMI and their programs to help families in Louisville and the surrounding area.”

“Support from the Anthem Foundation allows NAMI Louisville the opportunity to reach more individuals and families desperately needing our support,” said Jean Henry, NAMI Louisville executive director. “We are deeply grateful to Anthem and through this grant look forward to reaching people in crisis who need us most.”

