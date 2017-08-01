UPS starts shipping alcohol across international borders

The shipping giant will now carry wine to 39 countries and spirits to nine countries. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UPS will now ship alcohol across international borders.

The shipping giant will now carry wine to 39 countries and spirits to nine countries.



Key destination markets include Canada, China, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Shipments can arrive within three days, depending on the destination.



All alcohol shipments will require an adult signature upon delivery.

Click here to view the UPS International Alcohol Shipping Guide.

