Bernheim Middle School teachers welcome students at home

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Students head back to school in Bullitt County on August 9, but on Tuesday, teachers from Bernheim Middle School knocked door-to-door, welcoming new students to the school.

"It's not nearly as bad as some think it is," said Leah Riggs. "They get really worked up sometimes and they don't need to be. Just relax and there will be a lot of people there to help."

Some teachers enjoy the process, saying it's not only good for them, but for the students as well.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ JCPS clothing blitz underway

+ New information released for the Kentucky State Fair

+ Bullitt Co. man sentenced after plea on drug, money laundering charges

"This process is very rewarding," said Bernheim Middle School teacher Tonya Cravens. "We get to see a lot of different things. Kinds let the kids see we're a friendly face."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.