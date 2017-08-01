Bernheim Middle School teachers welcome students at home - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bernheim Middle School teachers welcome students at home

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Teachers met with new students before school starts in Shepherdsville. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Michael Williams) Teachers met with new students before school starts in Shepherdsville. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Michael Williams)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Students head back to school in Bullitt County on August 9, but on Tuesday, teachers from Bernheim Middle School knocked door-to-door, welcoming new students to the school. 

"It's not nearly as bad as some think it is," said Leah Riggs. "They get really worked up sometimes and they don't need to be. Just relax and there will be a lot of people there to help." 

Some teachers enjoy the process, saying it's not only good for them, but for the students as well. 

"This process is very rewarding," said Bernheim Middle School teacher Tonya Cravens. "We get to see a lot of different things. Kinds let the kids see we're a friendly face."

