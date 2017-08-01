3 arrested in Graves County for drug and counterfeit money charges

Three Graves County residents were arrested Tuesday, August 1 on drug and counterfeit charges.

According to Graves County Sheriff, Dewayne Redmon, deputies spotted a vehicle of interest in Mayfield, Kentucky around 1:30 p.m.

A search warrant was carried out on the vehicle and the three were asked to exit the vehicle.

Deputies say marijuana, methamphetamine, a concealed weapon and drug paraphernalia were all found in the vehicle.

Michael Gouin was searched and was found with counterfeit money in his possession. Gouin is charged with several drug charges.

Bobby Joe Brown is charged with several drug charges along with various traffic offenses.

Shae Lee Chambers is charged with the possession of a concealed deadly weapon and drug charges.

They were sent to the Graves County Jail.

