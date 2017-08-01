Clarksville PD needs help identifying person in photographs

Clarksville PD is searching for this person. (Source: Clarksville PD)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest.

No details were released as to why Clarksville Police are looking for the subject.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ UPS starts shipping alcohol across international borders

+ Kentucky leaders launch Engage Cuba Kentucky State Council

+ Data shows Metro crime rate down from last year

Anyone with information as to who the man in the photos is, you're asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 812-288-7151

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.