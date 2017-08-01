Clarksville PD needs help identifying person in photographs - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Clarksville PD needs help identifying person in photographs

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Clarksville PD is searching for this person. (Source: Clarksville PD) Clarksville PD is searching for this person. (Source: Clarksville PD)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest. 

No details were released as to why Clarksville Police are looking for the subject. 

Anyone with information as to who the man in the photos is, you're asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 812-288-7151

