UofL golfers teach wounded warriors tips

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women's golf team helped wounded warriors recover Tuesday by teaching them some golf tips.

The golfers partnered with the Semper Fi Program for the effort at the UofL Golf Club.

Among the things service members learned were full swing, etiquette and short game.

UofL women's golf coach Courtney Trimble said, "It's an incredible opportunity to share the game of golf with people who've done so much for us. The instructors take away way more from the service members than we probably give to them because it's a real opportunity to hear their stories."

The event runs through Friday.

