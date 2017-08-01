Teen girl dead after tree falls on her in Ft. Thomas

Police at the scene of the incident. It is unclear if the girl lived there. (Tricia Mackie, FOX19 NOW)

A 14-year-old girl is dead after a tree fell on her in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, according to the Campbell County corner.

The teen was laying on a hammock in the backyard of the house when one of the two trees it was connected to collapsed on her, according to Campbell County police.

It is unclear what caused the tree to suddenly collapse.

Authorities have not released the girl's identity, the family is still being notified.

