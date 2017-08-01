Butch Patrick, child star on The Munsters, in town for NSRA

Butch Patrick is best known for playing the child werewolf on The Munsters. (Source: Butch Patrick)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Butch Patrick, best known for his role as child werewolf Eddie Munster, will be in Louisville on Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4.

Patrick will be in town at the Kentucky Expo Center for the 48th Annual Street Rod Nationals.

Patrick will be showing off his street rods, including The Munster Koach and Dragula Tribute Cars.

Admission to the 48th Annual Street Rod Nationals is $15 for those 13-years-old and older. For children 6 through 12, admission is $6. Children under 6 get in free, as long as they're accompanied by an adult.

A special discounted $13.00 admission is available for military personnel with proper military ID, NSRA members with their current membership card or anyone 60 years of age and older.

