New Albany VA Outpatient Clinic moving to new location

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The VA Outpatient Clinic in New Albany is moving to a new location.

The new location is at 4347 Security Parkway, New Albany, Indiana.

The new location will start seeing patients on Wednesday, August 2. The building will house primary care and mental health services ans well as other support services.

The telephone number to the VA Outpatient Clinic remains the same at 502-287-4100.

