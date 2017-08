Red Sox put 2B Dustin Pedroia on 10-day DL with knee injury

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE - In this May 27, 2017, file photo, New York Mets relief pitcher Addison Reed pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game, in Pittsburgh. The Mets have agreed to trade reliever Addison Reed to the Bos...

BOSTON (AP) - Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his left knee.

Boston made the move before Tuesday night's home game against Cleveland. The team also added reliever Addison Reed to the roster, one day after obtaining him in a trade with the New York Mets for three minor league pitchers.

Pedroia, who leads the Red Sox with a .307 batting average, is on the DL for the second time this season. He missed nine games in early June with a sprained left wrist.

Boston began the night a half-game behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East.

