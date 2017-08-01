Dan Johnson: 'I think the storm has passed'; says he's not resigning from Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The deadline for Metro Councilman Dan Johnson to resign was August 1 and on Tuesday, Dan Johnson to WHAS Radio's Terry Meiners he's not going anywhere.

"I think the storm has passed," said Johnson. "I think its not in the council's best interest to have this storm anymore. I think we need to get to work on things that are coming up."

Johnson says he will serve out the remainder of his term, but not run in the 2018 election.

Council Democrats asked Johnson to resign in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Johnson sent a handwritten note to each Council Member, pleading his case.

But what happens next? The Metro Council could do nothing, or five of the members could form a charging committee and begin the removal process.

If these steps are taken, Metro Council would hold a trial in about one month.

Metro Council has only held trial twice before, with Barbara Shanklin in 2013 and Judy Green in 2011. The council ultimately voted to remove Green but did allow Shanklin to keep her seat.

