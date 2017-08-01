Dan Johnson: 'I think the storm has passed'; says he's not resigning from Metro Council

A crowd of family and friends walked back to the scene of a tragedy on Sunday afternoon.More >>
A crowd of family and friends walked back to the scene of a tragedy on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Currently, there's not a single place in West Louisville where families can find a source for nature-based recreation and education programs. But Metro Parks has a change in the works. A plan to build an outdoor learning center has been approved, but before that can be done input from the community is needed.More >>
Currently, there's not a single place in West Louisville where families can find a source for nature-based recreation and education programs. But Metro Parks has a change in the works. A plan to build an outdoor learning center has been approved, but before that can be done input from the community is needed.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
While most students were on vacation, two twins and rising sophomores at Sacred Heart Academy got perfect scores on the ACT.More >>
While most students were on vacation, two twins and rising sophomores at Sacred Heart Academy got perfect scores on the ACT.More >>
"I think its not in the council's best interest to have this storm anymore. I think we need to get to work on things that are coming up." Councilman Dan Johnson said.More >>
"I think its not in the council's best interest to have this storm anymore. I think we need to get to work on things that are coming up." Councilman Dan Johnson said.More >>