Cosby accuser won't face San Diego drug charges

SAN DIEGO (AP) - An ex-model who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault won't face criminal charges from a drug arrest at a San Diego jail.
Chloe Goins was arrested after she was found inside a parked car at the George F. Bailey Detention Center in Otay Mesa on July 23.
The Sheriff's Department says a drug believed to be heroin was found in the car. Goins was booked and freed on bail.
On Tuesday, the district attorney's office said the 27-year-old won't be charged with a crime. Spokeswoman Tanya Sierra says the office only files charges when it believes they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Goins is suing Cosby, alleging he drugged and assaulted her in 2008 at the Los Angeles Playboy Mansion.
Cosby's lawyer says Cosby wasn't even in California.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
