2 shootings at the same location in Covington in 4 days

The second shooting in less than a week happened at the same Covington intersection happened Tuesday evening, according to police.

At around 8 p.m. authorities responded to a shooting at the corner of East 13th Street and Wheeler in Covington. It is unclear how many victims there are or their conditions and police have not released details on any suspects.

On Saturday, police responded to a double shooting at the same location. One of the victims, a 24-year-old female, died from her injuries.

It is unclear if the shootings are related.

