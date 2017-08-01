Marlins' Edinson Volquez to undergo Tommy John surgery

By STEVEN WINEAP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) - Miami Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez will undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time Friday, ending his season and potentially his career.

Recovery typically takes 12 months, and Volquez is 34, making his return problematic.

The veteran has been sidelined since July 17 because of a left knee injury, and the elbow issue surfaced during his rehabilitation, Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said. An MRI disclosed a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

"It's a devastating blow," Hill said Tuesday. "It's just another thing we'll have to overcome."

Miami's injury-plagued pitching staff is still reeling from the loss of ace Jose Fernandez in a fatal boat crash last September. The Marlins appear headed for their eighth consecutive losing season.

Volquez, the opening day starter, went 4-8 with a 4.19 ERA in 17 starts and threw the only no-hitter in the majors this year. He's under contract for $13 million next season.

He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2009 while with the Cincinnati Reds.

Shortstop J.T. Riddle will also miss the rest of the season and will undergo surgery Aug. 11 to repair a slap tear in his left shoulder. He's expected to be ready for 2018 spring training.

Riddle batted .250 in 70 games as a rookie this year.

First baseman Justin Bour is expected to be sidelined another four to six weeks because of a strained right oblique, and it'll be at least three weeks before he resumes any baseball activity, manager Don Mattingly said. Bour has 21 homers and 63 RBIs.

The outlook is better for a couple of other players on the disabled list. Right-handed reliever Kyle Barraclough, sidelined with right shoulder impingement, is expected to throw a bullpen session this week. He and third baseman Martin Prado, recovering from right knee surgery, are expected back before the end of the season, Mattingly said.

