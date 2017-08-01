JCPS abuzz about the birds and the bees

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The school year has not even started for Jefferson County Public School students, but the debate about sex education is already underway.



Tuesday, a group dressed in green rallied in front of the Van Hoose Education center, advocating a more structured curriculum when it comes to sex ed.



When it comes to talking about the birds and the bees, people have different reactions.



“Some parents for whatever reason cannot, will not, are not going to do it,” Nancy Pfaadt said. “We have to educate kids about drugs and alcohol and teen pregnancy and be ahead of the game.”



Pfaadt said she has never shied away from talking about sex with her daughter. However, for those who might not have that kind of parent-child relationship, Pfaadt said school needs to fill in the gaps.



“It’s something that’s near and dear to my heart so happened in our home,” Pfaadt said. “But for those kids where it doesn’t happen? It’s an injustice.”



That’s precisely the type of injustice that Louisville Sex Ed Now or LSEN is looking to fight. According to LSEN organizers, JCPS follows state guidelines that are just too vague.

“Because there is no standard across the county, whatever school you go to, whatever their SBDM has decided is what’s in place,” LSEN fellow Sara Hall said.



Supporters of LSEN said School Based Decision Making, or SBDM, just might not be specific enough. Chris Kolb, a JCPS board member who supports LSEN’s guidelines, said Kentucky’s guidelines are outdated with potential for misinformation.



“You can’t have a curriculum in math that teachers 2+2=5,” Kolb said. “It should be true of all subjects including health education.”



LSEN supporters said the guidelines they are proposing are more specific and easily applicable to different school systems.



“I challenge anybody to find anything in those guidelines that is remotely controversial,” Kolb said. “They’re just common sense guidelines that are going to be good for kids.”



It is unclear whether the Sex Ed topic will be added to Board of Education’s meeting agenda for next Tuesday on Aug. 8.



