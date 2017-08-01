Oldham County Fair kicks off with rodeo - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Oldham County Fair kicks off with rodeo

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Tuesday's big draw was the rodeo. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Carousels, corn dogs and clown rodeos. Tuesday was opening day for the Oldham County Fair in LaGrange.

Admission is $10, which includes unlimited rides. After the tragedy that happened at the Ohio State Fair where a teenager was killed on a ride, safety is top of mind.

Fair organizers said the company they use, Kissel Entertainment, has a stellar safety record.

Rae Anne Roley, with the Oldham County Fair Board, said, “All their rides are very new. I would say that most of their rides are five years old or less. As a matter of fact, the biggest rides are only a couple of years old.”

Tuesday’s big draw was the rodeo, which was the first rodeo ever held during the Oldham County Fair.

A demolition derby will take place Friday with a truck and tractor pull set for Saturday.

For more information, click here.

