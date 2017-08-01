I-69 crossing down to 3 after open house

The plan for the I-69 corridor just dropped from five potential crossings to three.

On Tuesday in Henderson, officials spoke again about the potential locations for a new bridge. Topics included the possibility of tolling, as well as the impact the project could have on residential, commercial, and environmental areas.

City officials say the two plans that have been abandoned would have had the largest impact on the environment.

"Of the two that were eliminated, the central corridor two and the eastern route, they were much more impactful on the environment," Brad Schneider, Henderson County Judge Executive, explained. "So central corridor one has a little bit not much, and we think the mitigation efforts could be pretty easy to satisfy for wetlands and whatnot, so a little bit, but not nearly as much as some of the two that were eliminated."

More surveys and public meetings will need to be held before a final decision on a location is made.

