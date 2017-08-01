WKU grants release to Mitchell Robinson

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - He was the first McDonald's All-American to ever sign with Western Kentucky, and his Toppers career lasted all of a few weeks.

Tonight, WKU released the following statement from head coach coach Rick Stansbury.



UPDATE FROM WKU HEAD COACH RICK STANSBURY ON FRESHMAN MITCHELL ROBINSON

From WKU men's basketball head coach Rick Stansbury: “WKU freshman center Mitchell Robinson has been granted his release to transfer from the Hilltopper program. After discussing Mitchell’s future with him Monday evening, we agreed that it would be best for both sides to allow him to move in a different direction. As I’ve said before, Mitchell is a great kid, and we wish him well going forward.”



