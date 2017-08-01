2-year-old’s death sparks gun safety discussion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Luther Brown tries to find joy each day, as he shares a message striking so close to his heart.



“I give away gun locks because I think it's a very important tool to save the life of young people,” he said.



Brown was running the Little Hands Little Feet gun safety program before his grandson was killed by a reckless gun user.



“My grandson baby Dre,” Brown said. “It was senseless because he was special.”



Brown believes 2-year-old Jordan Mefford was special too. Mefford was shot in the face Monday and died.



Mefford and his 3-year-old brother were the only ones in the room when the weapon fired. The gun was not in its safe.

“That 2-year-old did not know how dangerous that 9-millimeter was,” Brown said.



Every gun sold in the United States comes with a lock or some sort of safety device, but experts don't always recommend them because they can be tough to open.



It took WAVE 3 News reporter Jobina Fortson 11 seconds to open the gun lock. Eleven seconds can be a long time for someone using the gun for protection.



However, Openrange CEO Barry Laws said the keys to the lock can be an issue as well.



“The kid goes, ‘Oh there's keys where's the lock?’ They're going to go find the lock the key goes to and they're going to be in,” Laws said.



Laws said the tradition lock is a good option if you don't plan to use the gun often. However, for those that use their weapons more frequently Laws showed WAVE 3 News other options.



“What I'm calling a finger safe or tactical safe, these typically once they're locked you need a code to get in,” Laws said.



There are electronic options as well.

“The pro is when it works all you just need this card or something similar,” Laws said.



However, a safe that can be opened using a magnetic card is easy for a kid to access too.



“This is my favorite because no kid will ever know what this is, it's called a book,” Laws said as he showed off a safe hidden in a book.



There are endless options.



Laws, like Brown, said there is no excuse not to lock up guns.



“That's all this stuff is,” Laws said. “It's insurance to protect your kids and why you wouldn't do that is very questionable.”



Anyone can get free gun lock at their local Sheriff’s Office.



On Tuesday, Aug. 8, a gun safety forum will be held at the West Broadway Church of Christ from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



