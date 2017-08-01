Catch it! Indians' Jackson gets Fenway salute for great grab

BOSTON (AP) - Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson made such a sensational catch, he drew a standing ovation - from the rival Red Sox fans at Fenway Park.

Jackson raced toward right-center, jumped high and jack-knifed into the Boston bullpen to rob Hanley Ramirez of a leadoff home run in the fifth inning Tuesday night.

The Fenway crowd began cheering an apparent homer as Jackson tumbled out of sight. The celebration was silenced when Jackson re-emerged and held up his glove with the ball still inside.

After making the acrobatic, astonishing catch, Jackson casually hopped back onto the field, as if he'd just jumped a neighbor's fence to retrieve a ball.

The umpires called for a video review to make sure Jackson held onto the ball. Replays confirmed he did.

Stunned and disappointed, the Boston fans saluted Jackson with a standing ovation.

The Red Sox went on to win 12-10 on Christian Vazquez's three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

