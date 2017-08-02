LMPD officer hit by vehicle

The officer was hit near 43rd Street and Broadway around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was hit by a vehicle after responding to a situation near Shawnee Park.

The officer was hit near 43rd Street and Broadway around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the officer has not been released, but the officer’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

No additional details have been released.

