Police: Goat missing after walking off 'goatscaping' job

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) - Police in Rhode Island are asking people to be on the lookout for a goat that wandered off a landscaping job.
Warwick police say the goat, which goes by the names Sammy and Frank, turned up missing during a post-work head count on Tuesday. He is owned by The Goatscaping Company, based in Plympton, Massachusetts, which offers the ruminants as an alternative to herbicides in the management of vegetation.
Police say he has one curly horn and is small, brown and generally "funny looking."
Anyone who spots a goat roaming in the Warwick Neck area, or anywhere else in Warwick, is asked to call police.
