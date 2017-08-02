State inspectors tour Bevin's Anchorage home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Did Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin buy his house for less than it was worth?

It's a question we've been trying to answer for months now at WAVE 3 News.

Tuesday, state inspectors toured the governor's Anchorage home to determine its value.

Bevin purchased the house and land this year from campaign donor Neil Ramsey for $1.6 million.

That's about half of what the county said it was worth, but Bevin claims the home was overvalued.

The transaction led to several ethics complaints which were later dismissed by a panel mostly appointed by Bevin.

