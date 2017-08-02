Possible no-confidence vote on tap for embattled LMPD chief

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council will vote on a resolution Wednesday night that could mean a vote of no confidence in LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

The vote comes with uncertainty in the ranks at the Louisville Metro Police Department, as 70 officers' assignments were changed last month.

The movement was attributed to a large number of officers scheduled to retire this year.

Council members have previously expressed concern that the reorganization would result in a lack of experience and number of total officers.

