Armed customer kills suspect during Arizona pharmacy robbery

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a customer at a Phoenix drugstore shot and killed a man who was attempting to rob the pharmacy Tuesday night.
Phoenix police tell the Arizona Republic (http://bit.ly/2uUHdgm ) that a man jumped the pharmacy counter, pointed the gun at people and demanded oxycodone from the pharmacist. An armed customer shot and wounded him.
Sgt. Jonathan Howard said officers found about a dozen workers and customers hiding in the Walgreens from the suspect who was still inside.
After officers cleared the store, a police dog pulled the suspect away from his gun.
Police administered CPR to the man, but he died at the scene.
Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or the customer who shot him.
