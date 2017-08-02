VIDEO: Boy, 2, fist-bumps passengers as he boards flight

The boy’s grandmother says he has a big personality and learned to fist-bump at 18 months.More >>
The boy’s grandmother says he has a big personality and learned to fist-bump at 18 months.More >>
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.More >>
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.More >>
The 9-year-old’s rendition of a Whitney Houston classic has reached more than 15 million people on Facebook.More >>
The 9-year-old’s rendition of a Whitney Houston classic has reached more than 15 million people on Facebook.More >>
The 4-year-old says her new house would get scary at night because there were sounds, even when no one was awake.More >>
The 4-year-old says her new house would get scary at night because there were sounds, even when no one was awake.More >>
Addie is alive today thanks to the quick thinking of her owner and a sheriff’s deputy who happened to have a dose of Narcan after the dog ate a near-lethal dose of Oxycodone.More >>
Addie is alive today thanks to the quick thinking of her owner and a sheriff’s deputy who happened to have a dose of Narcan after the dog ate a near-lethal dose of Oxycodone.More >>