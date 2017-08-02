VIDEO: Boy, 2, fist-bumps passengers as he boards flight

The boy’s grandmother says he has a big personality and learned to fist-bump at 18 months. (Source: @mamaj1822/Instagram/KCTV/CNN)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/CNN) – An adorable toddler treated his fellow passengers to fist bumps as he walked down the aisle to his seat on a recent flight.

Guy Jakubowicz’s grandmother says the 2-year-old has a big personality and learned to fist-bump when he was 18-months-old and the family’s plane was stuck on the tarmac.

Guy became restless, his grandmother says, so his mother told him to get up and walk around.

“He was tired of eating, tired of drinking, tired of looking at his videos, so his mother said, ‘OK, you need to move around. Go ahead, it won't hurt. Walk up and down the aisle. It turned out the next gentleman showed him how to fist bump, and it just caught on with him,” said Kerry Murphy Damas, Guy’s grandmother.

So, as the boy walked down the aisle on his flight a couple weeks ago, he began offering fist bumps to his fellow passengers, extending his little fist to anyone willing to participate.

One after another, the passengers obliged, resulting in bright smiles all around.

Guy’s grandmother says the Kansas City Royals baseball team is going to send the boy some gifts because Guy was wearing a blue hat in the video.

