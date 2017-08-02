Recall: Ground beef may contain styrofoam

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat. (Source: USDA)

(RNN) - JBS USA has recalled about 4,922 pounds of ground beef products that "may be contaminated with extraneous materials," specifically styrofoam packaging material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a news release.

The products being recalled are 2-lb. black Styrofoam plastic wrapped trays containing ground beef labeled “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF GROUND CHUCK 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with a production date 7/15/17 and case code 541640.

The products also bear establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to a distribution center in North Carolina for further distribution. The news release didn't specify to which grocery stores the products were distributed.

If you have the product in question, do not eat it.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the product, the USDA said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Cheri Schneider, JBS director of external communications, at (970) 506-7717.

