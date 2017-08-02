AP source: Pelicans get Clark on 1-year deal at vet minimum

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says former Golden State Warriors guard Ian Clark has agreed to play for the New Orleans Pelicans on a one-year, veteran minimum contract.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday morning because the signing was not yet official.
The 6-foot-3 Clark averaged career highs of 6.8 points on 49-percent shooting in nearly 15 minutes per game in a championship campaign with the Warriors last season.
Yahoo first reported Clark's intention to play for New Orleans.
The 26-year-old Clark left the defending champs this summer to test the free agent market, which apparently dried up on him. As a combination guard, he'll be able to rotate in for either Rajon Rando or Jrue Holiday.
When Clark first turned pro in 2013, he was coached by Pelicans lead assistant Darren Erman on Golden State's summer league squad.
___
For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Witnesses said the teen seemed fidgety and anxious throughout the seven-hour flight and that by the time passengers realized the door had been opened, he was already on the ground, running.More >>
Witnesses said the teen seemed fidgety and anxious throughout the seven-hour flight and that by the time passengers realized the door had been opened, he was already on the ground, running.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in placeMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in placeMore >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago CubsMore >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago CubsMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staffMore >>
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staffMore >>
Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."More >>
Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."More >>
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is outMore >>
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is outMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>