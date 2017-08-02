Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi diagnosed with concussion

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi has been diagnosed with a concussion and will miss several practices.
Ajayi, who ran for 1,272 yards last season, sat out Wednesday's workout after being hurt Monday.
Safety Reshad Jones practiced for the first time in training camp after being sidelined with a calf injury. He started camp on the active-non-football injury list.
Ajayi's injury will mean more snaps in practice for backups Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in placeMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in placeMore >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago CubsMore >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago CubsMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staffMore >>
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staffMore >>
Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."More >>
Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."More >>
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is outMore >>
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is outMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>