Free back-to-school dental check-ups at UofL

Families can choose to have a full dental exam performed on their child, including x-rays and cleaning. (Source: Kayla Vanover, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Back-to-school dental check-ups at University of Louisville are free of charge for kids entering kindergarten.

During UofL's free back-to-school promotion, a dental provider will look in the child's mouth for signs of decay. This will qualify under Kentucky's law for school entry. A form will be sent home after the appointment to be turned into the school. The offer runs through October.



"Tooth decay can be painful if left untreated, and painful teeth will affect a child's performance in school," Dr. Alfonso Pozas, D.D.S., M.S.D., said.

Pozas is part of the pediatric dental faculty at the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. He encouraged families to call 502-852-SMILE (7645) to take part in UofL's free dental promotion.

"It is important for parents to brush the teeth of their children twice a day until the child is 8-years-old," Pozas said. "Hopefully by age eight, a child will have the skills necessary to thoroughly brush on their own. A parent also should help a child floss beginning no later than age 3, when the spaces between teeth start to close."

In addition to screening, families can choose to have full dental exam performed on their child. The exam includes x-rays, a cleaning, fluoride treatment and a thorough look through the mouth. For kids with extreme decay, UofL also offers Silver Diamine Fluoride, a 58 percent solution that stops decay.

Pozas encouraged parents to find a dental home for their children beginning at age one, when teeth begin to erupt. He also advised parents to consider sealants for children between ages six and 10.

"Sealants go into the deep grooves of molars, the areas where cavities are likely to form," Pozas said. "They can last several years and are ideal for decay prevention."

Eating sticky candies such as "gummies" can lead to a higher incidence of cavities. Allowing children to drink anything other than water in a sippy cup can also be problematic, and the ph balance of the mouth is disturbed when a child is allowed to drink juice all day, according to Pozas.

"It's better to drink juice or milk in one sitting rather than over the course of several hours," Pozas said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has reduced the quantity of school juice for children according to age:



• No juice for children younger than 12 months

• 1-3 years – Limit fruit juice to a maximum of four ounces per day (1/2 cup)

• 4-6 years – No more than four to six ounces (1/2 cup – ¾ cup)

• 7-18 years – Limit juice to eight ounces per day (one cup)

In addition to free back-to-school screening, the school is offering free orthodontic consultations.

Parents can also receive a $250 credit toward the cost of braces for treatment if it begins within six weeks of the initial visit. This promotion is available for children/youth up to age 21.

