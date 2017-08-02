1 dead in Brashear Dr. shooting

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Brashear Dr. around 12:50 p.m. (Source: dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are on the scene of a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 1200 block of Brashear Drive at 12:50 p.m.

Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD spokesman, said the victim, an African American, man, was found outside a building and pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchell said detectives are in the early stage of the investigation and no arrests have been made.

Persons with information that can help police are asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

