Person shot on Brashear Dr.

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are on the scene of a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 1200 block of Brashear Drive at 12:50 p.m.

No other details are available at this time. Please refresh this story to get the latest as information becomes available.

